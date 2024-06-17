Left Menu

EU Nations Approve Landmark Nature Restoration Plan Amid Controversy

European Union countries have approved the Nature Restoration Plan, a key part of the European Green Deal, aimed at restoring ecosystems, species, and habitats. This comes after months of opposition from farmers and member states. Despite the initial weakening of the plan, it sets ambitious targets to protect biodiversity in the EU.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:37 IST
EU Nations Approve Landmark Nature Restoration Plan Amid Controversy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union countries on Monday gave their final approval to the long-awaited Nature Restoration Plan, aimed at better protecting biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc. This major step follows months of intense protests from farmers who claimed that EU environmental laws were endangering their livelihoods.

After narrowly surviving a vote by lawmakers last summer, the Nature Restoration Plan faced significant opposition from several member states, resulting in a prolonged deadlock. However, the legislation was finally adopted at a meeting of environment ministers in Luxembourg, with Austria's vote playing a crucial role in breaking the stalemate.

The plan, part of the EU's European Green Deal, seeks to restore 20% of the region's land and sea areas by 2030, eventually increasing to 90% by 2050. Despite criticisms and legal challenges, the plan is viewed as essential to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024