EU Nations Approve Landmark Nature Restoration Plan Amid Controversy

European Union countries on Monday gave their final approval to the long-awaited Nature Restoration Plan, aimed at better protecting biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc. This major step follows months of intense protests from farmers who claimed that EU environmental laws were endangering their livelihoods.

After narrowly surviving a vote by lawmakers last summer, the Nature Restoration Plan faced significant opposition from several member states, resulting in a prolonged deadlock. However, the legislation was finally adopted at a meeting of environment ministers in Luxembourg, with Austria's vote playing a crucial role in breaking the stalemate.

The plan, part of the EU's European Green Deal, seeks to restore 20% of the region's land and sea areas by 2030, eventually increasing to 90% by 2050. Despite criticisms and legal challenges, the plan is viewed as essential to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)