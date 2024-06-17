EU Nations Approve Landmark Nature Restoration Plan Amid Controversy
European Union countries have approved the Nature Restoration Plan, a key part of the European Green Deal, aimed at restoring ecosystems, species, and habitats. This comes after months of opposition from farmers and member states. Despite the initial weakening of the plan, it sets ambitious targets to protect biodiversity in the EU.
European Union countries on Monday gave their final approval to the long-awaited Nature Restoration Plan, aimed at better protecting biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc. This major step follows months of intense protests from farmers who claimed that EU environmental laws were endangering their livelihoods.
After narrowly surviving a vote by lawmakers last summer, the Nature Restoration Plan faced significant opposition from several member states, resulting in a prolonged deadlock. However, the legislation was finally adopted at a meeting of environment ministers in Luxembourg, with Austria's vote playing a crucial role in breaking the stalemate.
The plan, part of the EU's European Green Deal, seeks to restore 20% of the region's land and sea areas by 2030, eventually increasing to 90% by 2050. Despite criticisms and legal challenges, the plan is viewed as essential to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.
