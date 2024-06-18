Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Cessna Falls in Colorado

A twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado, resulting in no survivors and causing a fire that burned two mobile homes. The crash occurred near Steamboat Springs Airport, with the plane reportedly having mechanical issues. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

PTI | Steamboatsprings | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:52 IST
Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Cessna Falls in Colorado
AI Generated Representative Image

A tragic incident unfolded in north-central Colorado on Monday when a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed in a residential area, claiming the lives of all onboard. The crash sparked a fire that consumed two mobile homes, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that it remains unclear how many individuals were aboard the Cessna 421, which went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m. The aircraft has a seating capacity of up to seven.

Police confirmed via social media that all residents of the mobile home park had been accounted for. The blaze also affected several outbuildings.

The ill-fated flight is believed to have originated from Longmont, Colorado, en route to Ogden, Utah, said the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

Witnesses reported the aircraft appeared to be experiencing mechanical difficulties, fire officials disclosed. The National Transportation Safety Board will spearhead an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024