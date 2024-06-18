Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Cessna Falls in Colorado

A tragic incident unfolded in north-central Colorado on Monday when a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed in a residential area, claiming the lives of all onboard. The crash sparked a fire that consumed two mobile homes, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that it remains unclear how many individuals were aboard the Cessna 421, which went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m. The aircraft has a seating capacity of up to seven.

Police confirmed via social media that all residents of the mobile home park had been accounted for. The blaze also affected several outbuildings.

The ill-fated flight is believed to have originated from Longmont, Colorado, en route to Ogden, Utah, said the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

Witnesses reported the aircraft appeared to be experiencing mechanical difficulties, fire officials disclosed. The National Transportation Safety Board will spearhead an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

