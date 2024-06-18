Blaze Erupts in East Delhi Garments Factory, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, officials reported. Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the emergency call at 9:55 am, immediately dispatching five fire tenders to the two-storey factory. However, the crews faced challenges due to narrow lanes and hanging wires, delaying their response. 'Upon spotting the blaze, I promptly alerted the authorities. The narrow lanes contributed to a delay in the fire tenders' arrival. I'd urge the government to deploy smaller fire tenders more suited for such scenarios,' said local resident Manoj Jain in a statement to PTI Videos.

As of now, the firefighting operation is still in progress.

