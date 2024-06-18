Blaze Erupts in East Delhi Garments Factory, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning. No casualties have been reported. Fire tenders had difficulty reaching the spot due to narrow lanes and hanging wires. Five fire tenders were deployed, and the dousing operation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, officials reported. Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the emergency call at 9:55 am, immediately dispatching five fire tenders to the two-storey factory. However, the crews faced challenges due to narrow lanes and hanging wires, delaying their response. 'Upon spotting the blaze, I promptly alerted the authorities. The narrow lanes contributed to a delay in the fire tenders' arrival. I'd urge the government to deploy smaller fire tenders more suited for such scenarios,' said local resident Manoj Jain in a statement to PTI Videos.
As of now, the firefighting operation is still in progress.
