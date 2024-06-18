Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in East Delhi Garments Factory, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning. No casualties have been reported. Fire tenders had difficulty reaching the spot due to narrow lanes and hanging wires. Five fire tenders were deployed, and the dousing operation is ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:24 IST
Blaze Erupts in East Delhi Garments Factory, No Casualties Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, officials reported. Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the emergency call at 9:55 am, immediately dispatching five fire tenders to the two-storey factory. However, the crews faced challenges due to narrow lanes and hanging wires, delaying their response. 'Upon spotting the blaze, I promptly alerted the authorities. The narrow lanes contributed to a delay in the fire tenders' arrival. I'd urge the government to deploy smaller fire tenders more suited for such scenarios,' said local resident Manoj Jain in a statement to PTI Videos.

As of now, the firefighting operation is still in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024