Delhi's Power Demand Hits Record High Amid Heatwave
A persistent heatwave has driven power demand in Delhi to an all-time high of 8,647 MW, significantly surpassing previous records. The increased use of cooling appliances is cited as a major cause, highlighting how extreme weather conditions impact electricity consumption in the national capital.
Delhi witnessed a new record in power demand at 8,647 MW on Tuesday afternoon as a relentless heatwave gripped the city, according to discom officials.
The previous peak was 8,302 MW, recorded on May 29 this year. This escalating demand underscores the impact of extreme weather conditions, pushing electricity needs northward.
The State Load Dispatch Centre confirmed the surge at 3:22 PM, attributing it to increased use of air conditioners and coolers. So far, Delhi has exceeded the 8,000 MW mark eight times since May 22, 2024.
A discom official noted that air conditioning alone contributes to 30-50% of domestic and commercial power consumption. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, significantly above average.
