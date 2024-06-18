Rajasthan Scorches Under Blistering Heat Wave: Day and Night Temperatures Soar

Despite a slight reduction in day temperatures, parts of Rajasthan witnessed searing heat wave conditions on Tuesday, with elevated night temperatures exacerbating residents' discomfort.

The weather department reported Sangaria as the hottest spot, reaching 44.9 degrees Celsius, with Ganganagar, Pilani, and Dholpur-Karauli following closely.

The mercury didn't spare other regions either, as cities like Churu, Alwar, and Jaipur sizzled with temperatures all hovering around the 43-44 degrees Celsius mark. Meanwhile, night temperatures soared up to 7.3 degrees Celsius above normal, recording a high of 37 degrees Celsius in Alwar.

High night temperatures pose serious health risks, preventing bodies from cooling down effectively, a concern further amplified in urban areas due to the heat island effect. Forecasts indicate temperatures could rise between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in several divisions, with the possibility of day-and-night heat waves persisting.

Strong surface winds, clocking speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, are also anticipated in some regions, adding another layer of challenge to the weather scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)