India's Sweltering Heat Wave Pushes Power Demand to Record Highs

Large swathes of northern and eastern India continued to face an intense heat wave on Tuesday, with power demands skyrocketing to all-time highs due to the unusually warm nights exacerbating residents' distress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported severe heat wave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, among other regions. Temperatures soared up to 46°C, causing widespread water shortages and prompting fears of more heat-related deaths.

Delhi, grappling with a severe water crisis, saw its highest ever power demand of 8,647 MW due to the relentless heat. Hospitals are overloaded with cases of heat stroke and exhaustion. According to experts, climate change and the El Niño phenomenon are significantly intensifying these events, leading to a record number of heat-related incidents across the nation.

