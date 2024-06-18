India's Sweltering Heat Wave Pushes Power Demand to Record Highs
Large swathes of northern and eastern India are suffering from an intense heat wave, resulting in unprecedented power demands. The India Meteorological Department reports temperatures as high as 46°C, causing water shortages and critical power grid issues. Hospitals are inundated with heat-related illnesses as officials attribute the crisis to climate change.
- Country:
- India
Large swathes of northern and eastern India continued to face an intense heat wave on Tuesday, with power demands skyrocketing to all-time highs due to the unusually warm nights exacerbating residents' distress.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported severe heat wave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, among other regions. Temperatures soared up to 46°C, causing widespread water shortages and prompting fears of more heat-related deaths.
Delhi, grappling with a severe water crisis, saw its highest ever power demand of 8,647 MW due to the relentless heat. Hospitals are overloaded with cases of heat stroke and exhaustion. According to experts, climate change and the El Niño phenomenon are significantly intensifying these events, leading to a record number of heat-related incidents across the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Questioning the independence of media": Delhi BJP chief on opposition over exit poll predictions
SC to hear on June 6 Delhi govt's plea seeking direction to release surplus water.
ED moves Delhi HC seeking set aside of trial court bail order to Businessman Sanjay Rai
Supreme Court Orders Emergency Meeting for Delhi's Water Crisis
Dr. Payal Kanodia and FICCI YFLO Delhi Illuminate Times Lifestyle Week 2024 Empowering 6 Rural Women in Fashion with support from M3M Foundation