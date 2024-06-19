Left Menu

Delhi's Power Demand Hits Record High Amid Heat Wave

The harsh heat wave in Delhi has led to unprecedented power consumption, with the city's peak power demand reaching a new high of 8656 MW on Wednesday afternoon. The minimum temperature on Tuesday night was 35.2 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest night in 12 years, according to weather officials.

Delhi witnessed an unprecedented surge in power consumption as a punishing heat wave gripped the city, pushing peak power demand to an all-time high of 8656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, according to discom officials.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi's real-time data indicated that this peak was reached at 15:06:55 hours on Wednesday. The day before, Delhi recorded its second-highest power demand of 8647 MW for the season.

The weather office reported that Tuesday night was the warmest in 12 years, with the temperature not dropping below 35.2 degrees Celsius—over eight notches above the seasonal normal. The maximum temperature for Wednesday was projected to be around 44 degrees Celsius.

