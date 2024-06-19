Delhi Minister Scolds Officials for Inaction Amid Heat Wave

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has issued a stern reprimand to officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for their failure to comply with inspection orders amid a scorching heat wave.

In a letter addressed on Wednesday, Bharadwaj highlighted the urgency of inspecting homeless shelters, an order initially given verbally and later in writing. He assigned three senior officers—SK Singh, PK Jha, and Fonia—to conduct inspections and report their findings by June 18.

However, the minister expressed dismay as the inspection reports for at least 90 night shelters have not been received. Bharadwaj stressed the necessity of ensuring water dispensers and air coolers are in place, while pressing for accountability of the private agencies managing these shelters.

