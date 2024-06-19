Left Menu

Delhi Minister Scolds Officials for Inaction Amid Heat Wave

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has reprimanded DUSIB officials for failing to inspect homeless shelters during a severe heat wave. Despite clear instructions, the officers have not submitted their inspection reports, prompting the minister to demand accountability and action against those responsible for non-compliance.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has issued a stern reprimand to officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for their failure to comply with inspection orders amid a scorching heat wave.

In a letter addressed on Wednesday, Bharadwaj highlighted the urgency of inspecting homeless shelters, an order initially given verbally and later in writing. He assigned three senior officers—SK Singh, PK Jha, and Fonia—to conduct inspections and report their findings by June 18.

However, the minister expressed dismay as the inspection reports for at least 90 night shelters have not been received. Bharadwaj stressed the necessity of ensuring water dispensers and air coolers are in place, while pressing for accountability of the private agencies managing these shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

