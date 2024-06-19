Left Menu

India Battles Record Heat Waves Amid Climate Change Crisis

India faces unprecedented heat waves with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across many regions. Hospitals report a significant rise in heatstroke cases while water and power shortages exacerbate the crisis. Experts blame climate change and the El Niño phenomenon for the severe conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:47 IST
India Battles Record Heat Waves Amid Climate Change Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Swathes of northern and eastern India grappled with punishing heat wave conditions on Wednesday. A western disturbance may provide much-needed relief, though only marginally, over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Also, conditions are now favorable for further advancement of the Monsoon, which had made no significant progress between June 12 and 18, extending the wait for rains in north India. The region reels from sweltering heat with maximum temperatures ranging from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.

In the national capital, hospitals reported a spike in heatstroke cases and several deaths over the last two days, with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest night in at least 14 years. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief, with Delhi expecting light rainfall on June 20.

The blistering heat has left many scrambling for water, with storage levels in reservoirs and rivers hitting record lows. Power grids are under immense pressure, leading to incidents of short circuits and fires. Massive electricity consumption amid the heat wave pushed the peak power demand of Delhi to an all-time high level of 8656 MW.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation and directed central government hospitals to start special heatwave units. Experts attribute the scorching heat to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon, as India experiences one of its hottest summers. Data shows that 12 of the warmest years in India have occurred since 2006, with 2016 being the hottest year to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024