The Real Cost of Avocados: Environmental and Social Concerns

The surging demand for avocados in Europe and North America has tripled global production over the past two decades, but this popular fruit now faces scrutiny due to its environmental impact.

Avocado farming, especially in Central and South America, consumes vast amounts of water and exposes monoculture plantations to pests and diseases, leading to increased pesticide use and ecological damage. Particularly concerning is the high carbon footprint, which is significantly higher than many other fruits.

Despite its nutritional benefits, the large-scale production and transportation of avocados contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and raise concerns about fair water distribution, deforestation, and human rights abuses. Consumers are encouraged to seek fairtrade or organic options and limit avocado consumption.

