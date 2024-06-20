Uttar Pradesh's Sarus Crane Census Begins

The bi-annual census of Uttar Pradesh's state bird, the Sarus crane, is set to commence this Thursday, involving forest department officers, students, and volunteers.

This meticulous count, taking place in both summer and winter, offers a snapshot of the bird's population dynamics, scheduled over two days with morning and evening sessions.

Divisional Forest Officers will compile and submit their findings, complete with photographs, to the Chief Forest Conservator, Eco Development in Lucknow by July. The dedicated efforts have shown encouraging results—17,329 cranes were counted in 2021, increasing to 19,522 by 2023, even amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

