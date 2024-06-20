Left Menu

Human-Caused Climate Change Supercharges Killer Heatwave in Americas

A new study links human-caused climate change to the severe heatwave affecting the Southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America. The heatwave, responsible for at least 125 deaths, has led to unprecedented high temperatures and exacerbated socioeconomic inequalities, particularly affecting those lacking air conditioning.

Human-caused climate change has significantly intensified the lethal heatwave currently scorching the Southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America, a new study reveals.

Daytime temperatures that triggered numerous heat stroke cases were found to be 35 times more likely and 2.5 degrees hotter due to global warming from fossil fuel emissions, according to World Weather Attribution. The group, specializing in rapid and non-peer reviewed climate studies, published these findings on Thursday.

"It's an oven here; you can't stay here," lamented 82-year-old Magarita Salazar Pérez from Veracruz, Mexico. Last week, the Sonoran Desert hit 125 degrees, the hottest day in Mexican history. The lack of cooler nighttime temperatures—critical for survival during heatwaves—has further compounded the crisis, noted climate scientist Friederike Otto from Imperial College of London.

