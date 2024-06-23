Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Urges Gram Panchayats to Boost Solid Waste Management

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rohan Ghuge has urged gram panchayats to adopt proactive measures for solid waste management. During his tour of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Shahapur, and Ambernath talukas on Saturday, Ghuge stressed the importance of sustainable solutions and setting up garbage collection centres in large village panchayats, particularly those along highways.

'Gram panchayats must implement sustainable solutions to combat the persistent waste problem,' Ghuge, who took over as ZP CEO just two days ago, said.

He noted the pressing need for organized waste management solutions in these areas to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

