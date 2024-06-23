Left Menu

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Urges Gram Panchayats to Boost Solid Waste Management

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rohan Ghuge has called for gram panchayats to implement proactive solid waste management strategies. During his tour of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Shahapur, and Ambernath talukas, he emphasized the need for sustainable solutions and the establishment of garbage collection centres, particularly in villages along highways.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:37 IST
Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Urges Gram Panchayats to Boost Solid Waste Management
  • Country:
  • India

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rohan Ghuge has urged gram panchayats to adopt proactive measures for solid waste management. During his tour of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Shahapur, and Ambernath talukas on Saturday, Ghuge stressed the importance of sustainable solutions and setting up garbage collection centres in large village panchayats, particularly those along highways.

'Gram panchayats must implement sustainable solutions to combat the persistent waste problem,' Ghuge, who took over as ZP CEO just two days ago, said.

He noted the pressing need for organized waste management solutions in these areas to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024