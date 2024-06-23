Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Urges Gram Panchayats to Boost Solid Waste Management
Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rohan Ghuge has called for gram panchayats to implement proactive solid waste management strategies. During his tour of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Shahapur, and Ambernath talukas, he emphasized the need for sustainable solutions and the establishment of garbage collection centres, particularly in villages along highways.
'Gram panchayats must implement sustainable solutions to combat the persistent waste problem,' Ghuge, who took over as ZP CEO just two days ago, said.
He noted the pressing need for organized waste management solutions in these areas to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability.
