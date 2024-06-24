Left Menu

Noida's Catch the Rain Campaign: A Big Push for Water Conservation

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma spearheaded a meeting emphasizing the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, targeting groundwater enhancement and rainwater harvesting in Noida and Greater Noida. The campaign includes mandatory rooftop harvesting installations, pond restoration, tree planting, and public awareness, aiming for extensive water conservation.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:17 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday highlighted the critical importance of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign in boosting groundwater levels and promoting rainwater harvesting across Noida and Greater Noida during a meeting with government officials.

The campaign, part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), focuses on extensive rainwater conservation in this Uttar Pradesh district, according to an official statement.

Verma detailed the campaign's key goals, such as renovating and reusing traditional water bodies, recharging borewells, watershed development, intensive tree plantation, and rejuvenating small rivers.

