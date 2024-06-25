Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Etawah Lion Safari: Cub Dies After 25 Days

One of the three lion cubs born 25 days ago at Etawah Lion Safari Park tragically died on Tuesday. The cub had been under special care as it was not being fed by its mother. The remaining two cubs are reportedly in good health.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:27 IST
ETAWAH - A somber cloud overshadowed the Etawah Lion Safari Park as one of the three lion cubs born 25 days ago died on Tuesday, local officials confirmed.

On June 1, lioness Neerja had given birth to three cubs; however, one struggled to receive sufficient milk, relying on the park staff for nutrition. Dr. Vinay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the park, relayed that the cub had shown reduced milk intake since June 21 and was under constant medical observation.

On Tuesday morning, the park's keeper discovered the cub lifeless. Its body will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the surviving two cubs are reported to be healthy and continue to receive adequate nutrition.

