Left Menu

Injured Tiger Returns to the Wild After Recovery

A month after being found severely injured in Maharashtra's Pench reserve, tiger T-53 was released back into the wild. The tiger was treated at the Gorewada Rescue Centre and deemed fit for release by veterinarians, resuming its life in its natural habitat.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:35 IST
Injured Tiger Returns to the Wild After Recovery
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

More than a month after a tiger was found severely injured in the Pench reserve in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the animal has been released back into the wild, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The tiger, designated as T-53, was discovered injured in compartment number 509 of Khursapar beat in Deolapar range on May 17, according to a release from Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) Deputy Director, Prabhu Nath Shukla.

Following the discovery, the feline was captured using chemical immobilisation and transported to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur for treatment. After successful recovery, veterinarians assessed T-53 to be fit for release, and it was returned to its natural habitat near the original capture site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024