Injured Tiger Returns to the Wild After Recovery

More than a month after a tiger was found severely injured in the Pench reserve in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the animal has been released back into the wild, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The tiger, designated as T-53, was discovered injured in compartment number 509 of Khursapar beat in Deolapar range on May 17, according to a release from Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) Deputy Director, Prabhu Nath Shukla.

Following the discovery, the feline was captured using chemical immobilisation and transported to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur for treatment. After successful recovery, veterinarians assessed T-53 to be fit for release, and it was returned to its natural habitat near the original capture site.

