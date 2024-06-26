Gujarat Government's Initiative to Safeguard Asiatic Lions

The Gujarat government has instituted a high-level committee to formulate measures ensuring the unhindered movement of Asiatic lions in and around the Gir sanctuary, aiming to prevent railway accidents, a move the High Court confirmed on Wednesday.

Prompted by the January incident where three lions were killed by trains, Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal's division bench instructed the Ministry of Railways and the Gujarat Forest and Environment Department to establish a joint committee tasked with developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for lion protection.

During the hearing of a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the lion deaths, Additional Advocate General Manisha Lav Kumar informed Chief Justice Agarwal's bench that the committee had already been constituted and meetings initiated.

Comprising senior officials from the state's forest department and Indian Railways, the committee is undertaking a high-level inquiry to determine the responsibilities of forest department and Western Railway officers, as directed by the court.

The joint progress report will be submitted in two weeks, according to the Additional Advocate General.

The High Court has instructed the Railways and forest department to submit a joint progress report affidavit, with the next hearing scheduled for July 12.

Previously, the court had ordered both respondents to ensure the safe, unobstructed movement of lions within the Gir sanctuary to prevent further accidents on railway tracks.

The court also initiated an inquiry into the roles of senior Western Railway and forest department officers concerning the train-related lion deaths.

Moreover, the court has requested a status report on upgrading the Amreli-Khijadiya railway section from a meter gauge to a broad gauge.

Affidavits highlight that the railway tracks traverse forest areas and the critical Pipavav Port-Rajula junction-Surendranagar lion corridor.

