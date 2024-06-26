Delhi MCD Proposes Fourfold Hike in Parking Fees Amid Pollution Concerns

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is poised to propose a significant hike in parking fees, quadrupling current rates once pollution reaches stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This measure, directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management, aims to curb vehicular pollution in the capital.

In addition, a proposal to extend the agreement for the RFID-based electronic toll collection system at 13 major road entry points is likely to be tabled. The forthcoming MCD House meeting on June 27 will address these critical issues at its headquarters.

The agenda for the meeting also includes plans to extend the existing RFID toll collection contract, set to expire on November 25, 2024, for an additional two years, ensuring continued regulation at key entry points into Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)