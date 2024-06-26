Monsoon Relief Likely to Hit Delhi by End of Week

Delhi's residents might finally get relief from the oppressive heat as the monsoon current is predicted to arrive by the end of this week, according to a private weather agency's forecast on Wednesday.

Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided any specifics about the monsoon's entry into the national capital, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services anticipates its arrival on June 29 or 30. The monsoon typically reaches Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 26, with the initial showers recorded on June 30.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, noted a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the norm. Due to a western disturbance, the city's weather has changed, resulting in a decrease in maximum temperatures and providing respite through pre-monsoon showers. The city faced nine heatwave days in June, a stark contrast to zero such days in 2023 and 2022.

