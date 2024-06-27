India Leads the Way: Solutions for a Sustainable Future

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's pioneering role in tackling global challenges, including climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

Murmu emphasized that India's proactive measures have made it a touchstone for other nations, particularly in green energy and green mobility sectors.

Highlighting initiatives like the International Year of Millets, she noted that India is promoting renewable energy capacity and newer technologies such as semiconductors, solar power, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen on an unprecedented scale.

Murmu assured that the government is dedicated to making Indian cities pollution-free and equipped with top-tier amenities, ensuring superior living conditions for all citizens.

