India Leads the Way: Solutions for a Sustainable Future
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's leadership in addressing global issues such as climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture. Speaking to Parliament, she emphasized the nation's achievements in renewable energy, green industries, and green mobility, while promoting global initiatives like the International Year of Millets.
- Country:
- India
In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's pioneering role in tackling global challenges, including climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture.
Murmu emphasized that India's proactive measures have made it a touchstone for other nations, particularly in green energy and green mobility sectors.
Highlighting initiatives like the International Year of Millets, she noted that India is promoting renewable energy capacity and newer technologies such as semiconductors, solar power, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen on an unprecedented scale.
Murmu assured that the government is dedicated to making Indian cities pollution-free and equipped with top-tier amenities, ensuring superior living conditions for all citizens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Creating Investor-Friendly Renewable Energy Policies: Lessons from Malawi's Solar Farm
France's Renewable Energy Future at Risk in Upcoming Elections
MNRE and IREDA Showcase Odisha’s Renewable Energy Opportunities
Biden Secures Renewable Energy Agenda with FERC Picks
Sri Lanka-India Land Connectivity Plan Nearing Completion, Renewable Energy Talks on Horizon