Left Menu

India Leads the Way: Solutions for a Sustainable Future

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's leadership in addressing global issues such as climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture. Speaking to Parliament, she emphasized the nation's achievements in renewable energy, green industries, and green mobility, while promoting global initiatives like the International Year of Millets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:58 IST
India Leads the Way: Solutions for a Sustainable Future
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's pioneering role in tackling global challenges, including climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

Murmu emphasized that India's proactive measures have made it a touchstone for other nations, particularly in green energy and green mobility sectors.

Highlighting initiatives like the International Year of Millets, she noted that India is promoting renewable energy capacity and newer technologies such as semiconductors, solar power, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen on an unprecedented scale.

Murmu assured that the government is dedicated to making Indian cities pollution-free and equipped with top-tier amenities, ensuring superior living conditions for all citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024