Delhi Braces for Monsoon: Last-Minute Preparations to Tackle Waterlogging

With monsoon expected to hit Delhi soon, various municipal agencies are finalizing plans to address waterlogging. Heavy rains are projected, prompting New Delhi Municipal Council and other agencies to deploy control rooms, pumps, and CCTV surveillance for effective management. The Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi are also contributing to the preparations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As monsoon season looms near, Delhi's municipal bodies are racing against the clock to mitigate waterlogging issues in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain over the weekend, bringing much-needed respite from the heat but raising concerns about potential flooding.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already established six control rooms outfitted with over 160 pumps to prevent water accumulation in critical areas like Lutyens' Delhi. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at key waterlogging hotspots to monitor the situation in real-time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

