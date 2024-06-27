Delhi Braces for Monsoon: Last-Minute Preparations to Tackle Waterlogging
With monsoon expected to hit Delhi soon, various municipal agencies are finalizing plans to address waterlogging. Heavy rains are projected, prompting New Delhi Municipal Council and other agencies to deploy control rooms, pumps, and CCTV surveillance for effective management. The Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi are also contributing to the preparations.
- Country:
- India
As monsoon season looms near, Delhi's municipal bodies are racing against the clock to mitigate waterlogging issues in the capital.
The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain over the weekend, bringing much-needed respite from the heat but raising concerns about potential flooding.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already established six control rooms outfitted with over 160 pumps to prevent water accumulation in critical areas like Lutyens' Delhi. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at key waterlogging hotspots to monitor the situation in real-time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- monsoon
- waterlogging
- NDMC
- IMD
- CCTV
- pumps
- drainage
- flooding
- preparations
ALSO READ
UP's Prayagraj records 46.9 degrees Celsius, highest in India on Friday: IMD
Gujarat: Rain lashes parts of Porbandar city, IMD issues alerts for different areas across country
North East India to be battered by heavy rains on Monday, Tuesday; IMD issues orange alert
After early arrival on Jun 11, monsoon fails to progress in Gujarat in last 4 days: IMD
Possibility of rain in Delhi in next 3-4 days: IMD