Delhi Braces for Monsoon: Last-Minute Preparations to Tackle Waterlogging

As monsoon season looms near, Delhi's municipal bodies are racing against the clock to mitigate waterlogging issues in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain over the weekend, bringing much-needed respite from the heat but raising concerns about potential flooding.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already established six control rooms outfitted with over 160 pumps to prevent water accumulation in critical areas like Lutyens' Delhi. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at key waterlogging hotspots to monitor the situation in real-time.

