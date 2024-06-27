Left Menu

Indore's Water Costly as Ghee: Mayor Sparks Debate

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava of Indore humorously remarked that Indore, known as India's cleanest urban centre, is one of Asia's richest cities due to its high water cost. The water, sourced from the Narmada river, costs Rs 21 per kilolitre and incurs an annual expenditure of Rs 300 crore.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:58 IST
During a seminar on Thursday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava humorously noted that Indore, recognized as the cleanest urban centre in India, is one of the richest cities in Asia considering its high water usage costs.

Mayor Bhargava stated, "Since assuming office, I've often joked that Indore ranks among Asia's richest cities given that a kilolitre of water here costs Rs 21 and it often goes to waste."

Officials explained that Indore, with a population of nearly 35 lakhs, sources its water from the Narmada river in Khargone district, approximately 80 km away. The process, driven by electricity, costs the civic body around Rs 300 crore annually.

