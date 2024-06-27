Indore's Water Costly as Ghee: Mayor Sparks Debate

During a seminar on Thursday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava humorously noted that Indore, recognized as the cleanest urban centre in India, is one of the richest cities in Asia considering its high water usage costs.

Mayor Bhargava stated, "Since assuming office, I've often joked that Indore ranks among Asia's richest cities given that a kilolitre of water here costs Rs 21 and it often goes to waste."

Officials explained that Indore, with a population of nearly 35 lakhs, sources its water from the Narmada river in Khargone district, approximately 80 km away. The process, driven by electricity, costs the civic body around Rs 300 crore annually.

