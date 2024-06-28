Heavy Delhi Rains Cause Widespread Power Outages
Several parts of Delhi faced long power cuts due to technical faults and precautionary shutdowns following heavy rainfall. Areas including Dwarka, Jangpura, and Laxmi Nagar were affected. Restoration efforts were swift but delayed in some regions due to waterlogging.
Heavy rainfall in Delhi led to extensive power outages across multiple sectors on Friday. According to officials, technical faults and precautionary shutdowns in waterlogged areas were the primary causes.
Residents in areas such as Dwarka, Jangpura, and Laxmi Nagar reported disruptions coinciding with the onset of rain. In some cases, power was restored within hours.
BSES and TPDDL spokespersons highlighted that waterlogging and tree falls severely impacted power lines, necessitating quick but cautious restoration efforts. Despite swift action, some regions experienced prolonged outages due to delayed water recession.
