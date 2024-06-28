Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government to Reconstruct 28,643 Dilapidated Flats

The Tamil Nadu government will reconstruct 28,643 dilapidated flats in three years, with 6,746 apartments being addressed in the first phase at a cost of Rs 1,146 crore. Chief Minister M K Stalin made this announcement, emphasizing the focus on both constructing new homes and renovating existing ones.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Government to Reconstruct 28,643 Dilapidated Flats
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a major urban renewal initiative to reconstruct 28,643 dilapidated flats under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board over the next three years. In the initial phase, 6,746 apartments will be revamped at a projected cost of Rs 1,146 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the Assembly on Friday.

The Board, managing 1.94 lakh flats across Tamil Nadu, identified the 28,643 units as dilapidated. During the financial year 2024-2025, reconstruction will focus on Chennai's East Cemetery Road, Kodungaiyur, and VOC areas, as well as project locales in Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli.

Highlighting the government's efforts under the DMK administration, Stalin mentioned that priority has been given to expediting the construction of 29,439 flats and 1.70 lakh individual houses within the past three years. Additionally, the government has initiated the completion of 79,094 apartments and 89,429 individual homes, with an expenditure totaling Rs 6,685 crore. The focus remains not only on new construction but also on the renovation of older buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024