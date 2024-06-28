Tamil Nadu Government to Reconstruct 28,643 Dilapidated Flats

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a major urban renewal initiative to reconstruct 28,643 dilapidated flats under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board over the next three years. In the initial phase, 6,746 apartments will be revamped at a projected cost of Rs 1,146 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the Assembly on Friday.

The Board, managing 1.94 lakh flats across Tamil Nadu, identified the 28,643 units as dilapidated. During the financial year 2024-2025, reconstruction will focus on Chennai's East Cemetery Road, Kodungaiyur, and VOC areas, as well as project locales in Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli.

Highlighting the government's efforts under the DMK administration, Stalin mentioned that priority has been given to expediting the construction of 29,439 flats and 1.70 lakh individual houses within the past three years. Additionally, the government has initiated the completion of 79,094 apartments and 89,429 individual homes, with an expenditure totaling Rs 6,685 crore. The focus remains not only on new construction but also on the renovation of older buildings.

