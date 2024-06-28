Delhi Records Historic June Rainfall, Highest Since 1936

Delhi shattered a near-century-old record with 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest June downpour since 1936, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, registered this significant precipitation, well above the June average of 74.1 mm.

The IMD links the unprecedented rainfall to a combination of delayed monsoon currents, an upper air cyclonic development over the Bay of Bengal, and intensified wind patterns. With an 'orange' alert issued, the capital is bracing for more rain over the weekend.

