Tragic Crash at Long Island Nail Salon Claims Four Lives
A minivan crashed into a nail salon in Long Island, killing four people and injuring nine others. The vehicle stopped inside the Hawaii Nail & Spa store. It's unclear if the crash was accidental or intentional, and investigations are ongoing.
A devastating incident occurred on Long Island as a minivan plowed into a nail salon on Friday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring nine more, confirmed a Suffolk County fire official.
The tragic accident happened around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle came to an abrupt halt inside the Hawaii Nail & Spa store. According to Lt. Kevin Heissenbuttel, all victims were inside the salon at the time of the crash.
Authorities are yet to determine whether this tragic event was an accident or a deliberate act. As investigations continued throughout the evening, photos from the scene depicted a massive hole in the storefront, which is part of a strip mall.
