Wall Collapse in Thane Damages Two-Wheelers, Triggers Civic Response

A compound wall collapse in Thane city's Brahmand residential society has resulted in damage to multiple two-wheelers and partial uprooting of a nearby tree. The incident occurred around 11 am, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The collapse affected three two-wheelers parked adjacent to the wall, according to the RDMC chief. Emergency personnel from the fire brigade and the RDMC swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Authorities ensured immediate necessary steps were taken to mitigate further damage and ensure safety in the affected area.

