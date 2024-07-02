Tragic Tree Fall Claims Life of Female Rag Picker in Mumbai
A 57-year-old woman rag picker, Varsha Kantilal Mestri, died after a tree fell on her in Mumbai. This is the second such incident in two days. The tree fell on Sayani Road and she was rushed to KEM Hospital, where she was declared dead. Another man, Amit Jagtap, suffered a similar fate the previous day in Worli.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai on Tuesday morning when a 57-year-old woman rag picker, Varsha Kantilal Mestri, lost her life after a tree fell on her. Civic officials reported this as the second such incident in two days.
The unfortunate accident took place at Sayani Road opposite Parel ST bus stand at around 10 am. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department, the tree unexpectedly crashed down on Mestri, trapping her underneath.
Despite the best efforts of local residents who promptly rescued her and rushed her to the nearby civic-run KEM Hospital, Mestri was declared dead on arrival. She relied on rag-picking for her livelihood, making the tragedy even more poignant. Just a day prior, a 45-year-old man, Amit Jagtap, met a similar fate when a roadside tree fell on him in Worli, central Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: BMC headquarters receives bomb threat mail, police say 'nothing suspicious' found
Election Duty Delays BMC's Pre-Monsoon Work
BMC Embraces Eco-Friendly Cremation Technology to Combat Pollution
BMC Adopts Eco-Friendly Pyre Creation to Curb Pollution
Mumbai crime branch summons chief BMC officer in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case