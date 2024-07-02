Tragic Tree Fall Claims Life of Female Rag Picker in Mumbai

A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai on Tuesday morning when a 57-year-old woman rag picker, Varsha Kantilal Mestri, lost her life after a tree fell on her. Civic officials reported this as the second such incident in two days.

The unfortunate accident took place at Sayani Road opposite Parel ST bus stand at around 10 am. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department, the tree unexpectedly crashed down on Mestri, trapping her underneath.

Despite the best efforts of local residents who promptly rescued her and rushed her to the nearby civic-run KEM Hospital, Mestri was declared dead on arrival. She relied on rag-picking for her livelihood, making the tragedy even more poignant. Just a day prior, a 45-year-old man, Amit Jagtap, met a similar fate when a roadside tree fell on him in Worli, central Mumbai.

