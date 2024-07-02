Delhi Power Discoms Gear Up for Monsoon Safety

In anticipation of the monsoon rains, Delhi's power discoms have issued comprehensive advisories aimed at safeguarding citizens from electricity-related incidents.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has initiated an extensive safety drive encompassing inspections and maintenance to tackle the monsoon's challenges, according to a company spokesperson.

As part of this proactive measure, the discom is meticulously inspecting and maintaining electrical equipment located in public spaces. Leakage tests have been conducted on thousands of poles, ATMs, and streetlight installations, ensuring proper earthing to maximize safety.

"Our exhaustive safety protocols are aimed at delivering uninterrupted power supply and ensuring consumer safety during the rains. We encourage all to remain vigilant and adhere to issued safety guidelines," stated Rajesh Bahl, Chief of Operations and Safety at TPDDL.

BSES discoms, BYPL, and BRPL also have integrated monsoon action plans to mitigate moisture-induced breakdowns. Emergency contacts are provided for consumers to report power disruptions or unsafe situations.

