Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's Bold Vision to Rebuild Amaravati

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has pledged to rejuvenate Amaravati by restoring investor confidence and reconstructing its brand image. Naidu detailed plans to incorporate modern advancements while respecting existing masterplans. He emphasized overcoming obstacles created by the previous regime and highlighted the significant economic potential of the project.

Updated: 03-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's Bold Vision to Rebuild Amaravati
AI Generated Representative Image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed a strong commitment on Wednesday to rejuvenate Amaravati by restoring investor confidence and reconstructing its deteriorated brand image, which faced setbacks from the previous YSRCP government.

In a white paper release on Amaravati's state, envisaged during the TDP administration from 2014-2019, Naidu stressed his determination to inform the Centre and work swiftly to implement the project. 'Rebuilding Amaravati commenced yesterday with clear instructions to officials. We will overcome all legal challenges and forge ahead,' stated Naidu at a press conference.

He noted that the reconstruction would adhere to existing masterplans while embracing modern advancements. Singapore, which crafted three masterplans for Amaravati, envisioned it as a hub comprising nine specialized cities, ranging from sports to media. Highlighting Amaravati's ideal central location and historical significance, Naidu underscored its self-financed nature, crediting 29,966 farmers for committing 34,400 acres of land.

