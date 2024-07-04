Blazing Chaos: Fire Erupts in East of Kailash Building
A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in East of Kailash early Thursday morning, prompting an emergency response involving eight fire tenders. A woman was rescued, and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the blaze.
Early Thursday morning, a fire erupted in a multi-storey building located in the East of Kailash area, according to fire department officials.
The blaze, which was reported at 5.50 am, affected the third and fourth floors of the building. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Service.
A woman was successfully rescued from the site, and efforts are still underway to bring the flames under control, stated an official from the fire department.
