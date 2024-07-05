Transparency in Action: DDA Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has mandated transparency in the DDA's Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan projects. Projects will display key info publicly and be monitored via a portal. The initiative, costing over Rs 960 crore, aims to enhance civic infrastructure in Delhi's villages.
In a decisive step towards transparency, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has instructed that all projects under the DDA's Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan should ensure public display of critical details. This directive was confirmed by a Raj Niwas official on Thursday.
During a thorough review of the project's progress, Saxena emphasized the importance of transparency by mandating boards at each project site to list the funding and executing agencies, contractor's contact information, project cost, timeline, tender amount, and district magistrate's contact for grievance redressal.
Additionally, a dedicated portal will host before and after photographs of the project sites, along with tender documents and work orders, making this information accessible to all stakeholders. The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan aims to improve civic infrastructure across Delhi's villages with a budget exceeding Rs 960 crore, focusing on roads, drainage, parks, and more.
