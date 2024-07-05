Record Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath Shrine

Over 20,000 pilgrims thronged the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday, pushing the total number of devotees to over 1.50 lakh, officials reported. The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29, traversing both the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the steeper 14-km Baltal route.

'As many as 21,650 pilgrims completed the yatra on Friday, performing darshan of Baba Bholenath on the seventh day of the annual event,' officials stated. Among the pilgrims were 15,151 men, 4,147 women, 374 sadhus, and two Sadhvis. Additionally, 1,700 security personnel, one transgender person, and 275 children participated.

As a somber note, two fatalities have occurred during this year's yatra due to cardiac arrests. The 52-day pilgrimage is slated to end on August 19.