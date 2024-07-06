Blaze Engulfs Shop in Civil Lines, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a shop located in the Civil Lines area here on Saturday, according to officials.

No casualties were reported, but the entire stock of the shop, which sold leather bags, purses, and school bags, was destroyed.

Rajinder Kumar, a fire department official, stated that six fire tenders were deployed and took over two hours to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

