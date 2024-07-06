Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Shop in Civil Lines, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a shop in Civil Lines on Saturday. Although no casualties were reported, the fire destroyed the shop's stock of leather goods. Six fire tenders took over two hours to control the blaze, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:59 IST
Blaze Engulfs Shop in Civil Lines, No Casualties Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a shop located in the Civil Lines area here on Saturday, according to officials.

No casualties were reported, but the entire stock of the shop, which sold leather bags, purses, and school bags, was destroyed.

Rajinder Kumar, a fire department official, stated that six fire tenders were deployed and took over two hours to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

