Blaze Engulfs Shop in Civil Lines, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out in a shop in Civil Lines on Saturday. Although no casualties were reported, the fire destroyed the shop's stock of leather goods. Six fire tenders took over two hours to control the blaze, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Updated: 06-07-2024 10:59 IST
A fire broke out in a shop located in the Civil Lines area here on Saturday, according to officials.
No casualties were reported, but the entire stock of the shop, which sold leather bags, purses, and school bags, was destroyed.
Rajinder Kumar, a fire department official, stated that six fire tenders were deployed and took over two hours to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
