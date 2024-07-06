Rainfall Patterns in Karnataka: A Mixed Bag

Despite witnessing heavy rains and floods in various regions, coastal Karnataka has also experienced lower than normal rainfall levels, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The hobli-wise rainfall report highlighted that while four hoblis recorded a large deficit exceeding -60%, and 117 hoblis noted deficit rainfall between -20% and -59%, the state overall still observed normal rainfall levels in the southwest monsoon period.

Additionally, coastal Karnataka saw significant rainfall within 24 hours, prompting the closure of educational institutions and ramped-up relief efforts by the District Disaster Management Authority.

