Rainfall Patterns in Karnataka: A Mixed Bag
Despite heavy rains and floods in many parts of coastal Karnataka, many regions recorded lower than expected rainfall according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. While some areas faced significant deficits, others, specifically the coastal zones, received heavy to very heavy rainfall within a short span, leading to educational institution closures and enhanced disaster management measures.
- Country:
- India
Despite witnessing heavy rains and floods in various regions, coastal Karnataka has also experienced lower than normal rainfall levels, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).
The hobli-wise rainfall report highlighted that while four hoblis recorded a large deficit exceeding -60%, and 117 hoblis noted deficit rainfall between -20% and -59%, the state overall still observed normal rainfall levels in the southwest monsoon period.
Additionally, coastal Karnataka saw significant rainfall within 24 hours, prompting the closure of educational institutions and ramped-up relief efforts by the District Disaster Management Authority.
