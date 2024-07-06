Maharashtra's Raigad Identifies 19 Landslide-Prone Villages

A survey conducted by the administration in Maharashtra's Raigad has pinpointed 19 villages that are at high risk for landslides during the monsoon season, an official revealed on Saturday.

The geological department's findings indicate that nine villages in Mahad, six in Poladpur, and one each in Mhasala, Karjat, Shrivardhan, and Khalapur talukas are particularly vulnerable.

In tragic occurrences, landslides in Mahad's Taliye village in 2021 and in Khalapur's Irsalwadi in 2023 resulted in 84 deaths each.

