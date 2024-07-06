Madhya Pradesh Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming to plant 5.5 crore saplings statewide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the campaign. Yadav began the initiative by planting an 'amla' sapling in memory of his mother, and the effort includes significant plantings in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming to plant 5.5 crore saplings across the state.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav mentioned that the campaign, named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of a nationwide tree-planting initiative dedicated to mothers.
'The Madhya Pradesh government will plant 5.5 crore saplings, including 40 lakh in Bhopal district. We started in all districts today. In Bhopal, 12 lakh saplings were planted. We will plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore and 12 lakh in Jabalpur,' Yadav said, initiating the campaign by planting an 'amla' sapling in memory of his late mother, Leela Bai Yadav.
Yadav addressed a gathering at Jamboree ground in Bhopal's BHEL township and viewed student paintings on environmental protection.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Video of Woman Beating Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh to Develop Lord Ram and Krishna Sites as Pilgrimage Spots
ONGC inks deal with IOC to set up LNG plant near Hatta gas field in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Woman and Two Children in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Undertrial pregnant woman prisoner escapes from Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal