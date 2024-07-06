Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming to plant 5.5 crore saplings statewide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the campaign. Yadav began the initiative by planting an 'amla' sapling in memory of his mother, and the effort includes significant plantings in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming to plant 5.5 crore saplings across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav mentioned that the campaign, named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of a nationwide tree-planting initiative dedicated to mothers.

'The Madhya Pradesh government will plant 5.5 crore saplings, including 40 lakh in Bhopal district. We started in all districts today. In Bhopal, 12 lakh saplings were planted. We will plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore and 12 lakh in Jabalpur,' Yadav said, initiating the campaign by planting an 'amla' sapling in memory of his late mother, Leela Bai Yadav.

Yadav addressed a gathering at Jamboree ground in Bhopal's BHEL township and viewed student paintings on environmental protection.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024