Madhya Pradesh Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming to plant 5.5 crore saplings across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav mentioned that the campaign, named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of a nationwide tree-planting initiative dedicated to mothers.

'The Madhya Pradesh government will plant 5.5 crore saplings, including 40 lakh in Bhopal district. We started in all districts today. In Bhopal, 12 lakh saplings were planted. We will plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore and 12 lakh in Jabalpur,' Yadav said, initiating the campaign by planting an 'amla' sapling in memory of his late mother, Leela Bai Yadav.

Yadav addressed a gathering at Jamboree ground in Bhopal's BHEL township and viewed student paintings on environmental protection.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)