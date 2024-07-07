Russian Shelling Claims Lives in Kherson Region

Russian shelling killed three civilians on Saturday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials reported. Prosecutors stated that two bodies were recovered from the debris of a house targeted in the morning in a village near Beryslav, north of the main town, Kherson.

The region's governor, Oleksander Prokudin, confirmed that an artillery strike in the evening resulted in one more casualty in a village south of Kherson. Reuters was not able to independently verify these accounts.

Russian forces initially took control of the Kherson region during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Although Ukrainian troops regained much of the region later that year, Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian-controlled areas from positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)