Russian Shelling Claims Lives in Kherson Region

Three civilians were killed in Ukraine's southern Kherson region due to Russian shelling. Two bodies were found in the rubble of a house hit in the morning near Beryslav, and another person died in an evening artillery strike south of Kherson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:54 IST
Russian shelling killed three civilians on Saturday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials reported. Prosecutors stated that two bodies were recovered from the debris of a house targeted in the morning in a village near Beryslav, north of the main town, Kherson.

The region's governor, Oleksander Prokudin, confirmed that an artillery strike in the evening resulted in one more casualty in a village south of Kherson. Reuters was not able to independently verify these accounts.

Russian forces initially took control of the Kherson region during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Although Ukrainian troops regained much of the region later that year, Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian-controlled areas from positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

