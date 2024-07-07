Record Voter Turnout in French Parliamentary Elections
The French parliamentary election's second round saw a substantial increase in voter turnout compared to 2022. By midday, 26.3% of voters had cast their ballots, a notable rise from the 18.99% figure in the previous election's second round.
In a significant development, the second round of the French parliamentary election on Sunday witnessed a higher voter turnout compared to the same round in 2022, according to the interior ministry.
By midday, the ministry reported that 26.3% of eligible voters had already cast their ballots, marking a sharp increase from the 18.99% turnout recorded by the same time in 2022.
This surge in voter engagement is seen as a positive indicator of rising public interest in the parliamentary process.
