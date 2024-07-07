Haryana Chief Secretary Steps Up Efforts to Tackle Waterlogging in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad on Sunday held a meeting to review measures to tackle waterlogging in Gurugram during the ongoing monsoon season. He announced the formation of a committee to establish standards for door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Prasad stated that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will release a public advertisement inviting agencies, resident welfare associations (RWAs), organizations, or individuals to provide garbage collection vehicles and drivers. These vehicles must meet the prescribed standards and operate for a minimum of three years, with a target of deploying up to one thousand vehicles in the city. Providers will receive monthly payments based on rates set by the committee, according to a statement.

The meeting also highlighted the issue of waterlogging due to rains, with Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav reporting that 112 critical waterlogging points have been identified and senior officials assigned to monitor them. MCG Commissioner Narhari Bangar mentioned that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and MCG will utilize four major drains and about 600 km of smaller drains for drainage. Tenders have been issued for cleaning these drains, and the work is underway, the statement added.

Prasad directed officers to report on cleaning progress daily, warning that action would be taken against those neglecting their duties. He approved the purchase of 40 compactors and suction machines for MCG and instructed experts to draft a plan to improve the Bandhwari waste disposal plant. Prasad assured citizens of weekly meetings, both online and offline, to address their concerns, the statement concluded.

