Archeologists Unearth 4,000-Year-Old Temple in Peru
Archeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple buried in a sand dune in northern Peru. The site, located in the Zana district of the Lambayeque region, also included skeletal remains believed to be offerings for rituals. The ruins are situated 780 km north of Peru's capital, Lima.
Archeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient ceremonial temple, believed to be 4,000 years old, in northern Peru. The discovery was made in the Zana district of the Lambayeque region, near the Pacific Ocean.
The site contained skeletal remains that are thought to have been offerings for religious rituals. Experts believe the findings could shed light on the pre-Columbian cultures of the region.
Located 780 kilometers north of Lima, this significant archeological discovery adds a new chapter to our understanding of ancient civilizations in Peru.
