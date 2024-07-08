Deforestation in Colombia Drops to 23-Year Low

Deforestation in Colombia dropped by 36% in 2023, hitting a 23-year low, according to the environment ministry. The total deforested area reduced to just over 792 square kilometers, down from about 1,235 square kilometers in 2022.

As one of the world's most biodiverse countries, Colombia is home to thousands of plant and animal species. Despite ongoing deforestation, the current government under leftist President Gustavo Petro emphasizes environmental protection. Petro has urged wealthy nations to cancel foreign debt in return for conservation efforts, particularly in the Amazon. Scientists warn that the destruction of the Amazon could exacerbate global climate change.

Later this year, Colombia will host the COP16 U.N. biodiversity summit in Cali, reinforcing its commitment to environmental issues.

