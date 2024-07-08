Deforestation in Colombia Drops to 23-Year Low
Deforestation in Colombia decreased by 36% in 2023, reaching a 23-year low according to the environment ministry. Last year, deforestation covered 792 square kilometers, down from 1,235 square kilometers in 2022. President Gustavo Petro's government prioritizes environmental protection and seeks international aid for conservation efforts.
As one of the world's most biodiverse countries, Colombia is home to thousands of plant and animal species. Despite ongoing deforestation, the current government under leftist President Gustavo Petro emphasizes environmental protection. Petro has urged wealthy nations to cancel foreign debt in return for conservation efforts, particularly in the Amazon. Scientists warn that the destruction of the Amazon could exacerbate global climate change.
Later this year, Colombia will host the COP16 U.N. biodiversity summit in Cali, reinforcing its commitment to environmental issues.
