Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Fishing in Pench Tiger Reserve

Authorities seized two boats and over 160 fishing nets in Pench Tiger Reserve to combat illegal fishing. The Special Tiger Protection Force made the seizure at Totaladoh Dam, part of the vital Meghdoot reservoir. This action highlights efforts to protect the region's biodiversity.

Nagpur | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:27 IST
Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Fishing in Pench Tiger Reserve
In a significant crackdown on illegal fishing, authorities seized two boats and more than 160 fishing nets at Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, a forest official revealed on Monday.

The Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) executed the seizure over the last two days at Totaladoh Dam, which is part of the crucial Meghdoot reservoir within the Pench Tiger Reserve. Prabhu Nath Shukla, deputy director of the reserve, detailed the operation in a released statement.

A total of 165 fishing nets were confiscated along with the two boats in the Magar Nala and Jamun Nala areas of the dam. Shukla emphasized that these actions underscore their unwavering commitment to preserving the delicate ecosystem of Totaladoh Dam.

