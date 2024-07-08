Left Menu

Landslides Triggered by Rain Disrupt Life in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh induced landslides, leading to the closure of 32 roads and impacting transformers and water schemes. The state's emergency officials have issued warnings about potential damage to agriculture, structures, and traffic disruptions, with moderate showers recorded in various regions.

Updated: 08-07-2024 19:59 IST
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused landslides, resulting in the closure of 32 roads on Monday. According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, the affected roads include 19 in Mandi, seven in Shimla, two each in Kullu and Hamirpur, and one each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts.

The natural calamity has also impacted 39 transformers and 46 water schemes, as reported by officials. However, traffic has resumed on the Shimla-Kinnaur Road (National Highway 5), which was earlier blocked near the Nathpa sliding point.

With moderate showers since Sunday evening and a yellow weather warning issued for July 11-12, authorities cautioned about potential damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops, as well as minor structural damages and traffic disruptions.

