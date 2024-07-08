Landslides Triggered by Rain Disrupt Life in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused landslides, resulting in the closure of 32 roads on Monday. According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, the affected roads include 19 in Mandi, seven in Shimla, two each in Kullu and Hamirpur, and one each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts.

The natural calamity has also impacted 39 transformers and 46 water schemes, as reported by officials. However, traffic has resumed on the Shimla-Kinnaur Road (National Highway 5), which was earlier blocked near the Nathpa sliding point.

With moderate showers since Sunday evening and a yellow weather warning issued for July 11-12, authorities cautioned about potential damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops, as well as minor structural damages and traffic disruptions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)