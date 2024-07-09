Direct Hit: Russian Missile Likely Targets Kyiv Children's Hospital

A children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, endured a likely direct hit from a Russian missile, as per the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission's analysis, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Conducted in broad daylight, the strike was part of a series of attacks killing at least 41 people, including children, across Ukraine. Despite the Kremlin's assertion that Ukrainian anti-missile fire was to blame, video analysis and on-site assessment suggest a direct hit on the hospital.

Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. mission in Ukraine, reported that her team visited the site and noted the missile appeared to be from Russia. She emphasized the swift action by hospital staff to move 670 child patients and 1,000 staff to a bunker, averting a higher casualty toll.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)