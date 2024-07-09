Delhi Gov't Probes Illegal Tree Felling in Southern Ridge
The Delhi government has initiated a fact-finding investigation into the alleged unauthorized felling of 1,100 trees in Satbari, Southern Ridge area. The committee, comprising of Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Revenue Minister Atishi, claims that trees were cut down to avoid acquiring farmland for road construction without proper approvals.
The Delhi government's fact-finding committee visited Satbari in the southern Ridge area on Tuesday, where 1,100 trees were reportedly felled without proper permission.
Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that evidence, including the stumps and stems of the cut trees, was being removed to obscure the incident. Bharadwaj suggested that nearby farmland could have been used for road construction but was bypassed in favor of cutting down forested trees. Revenue Minister Atishi, who is also part of the three-member committee, accused officers of withholding facts and avoiding meetings.
The fact-finding committee's report will be presented to the Supreme Court, which is currently handling the matter. The AAP leaders alleged that the trees were felled on the verbal instructions of the lieutenant governor, a charge the BJP contested by presenting documents that claimed approvals were given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
