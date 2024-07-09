Left Menu

Delhi Gov't Probes Illegal Tree Felling in Southern Ridge

The Delhi government has initiated a fact-finding investigation into the alleged unauthorized felling of 1,100 trees in Satbari, Southern Ridge area. The committee, comprising of Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Revenue Minister Atishi, claims that trees were cut down to avoid acquiring farmland for road construction without proper approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:41 IST
Delhi Gov't Probes Illegal Tree Felling in Southern Ridge
Urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's fact-finding committee visited Satbari in the southern Ridge area on Tuesday, where 1,100 trees were reportedly felled without proper permission.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that evidence, including the stumps and stems of the cut trees, was being removed to obscure the incident. Bharadwaj suggested that nearby farmland could have been used for road construction but was bypassed in favor of cutting down forested trees. Revenue Minister Atishi, who is also part of the three-member committee, accused officers of withholding facts and avoiding meetings.

The fact-finding committee's report will be presented to the Supreme Court, which is currently handling the matter. The AAP leaders alleged that the trees were felled on the verbal instructions of the lieutenant governor, a charge the BJP contested by presenting documents that claimed approvals were given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024