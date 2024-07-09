Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Counterfeit Market Prepares Paris for 2024 Olympics

In preparation for the Paris Olympics, police conducted a raid at the Saint-Ouen flea market, confiscating counterfeit bags and shoes. Arrests were made, and a significant amount of fake goods were destroyed. This initiative aims to address the ongoing issue of fake fashion, which has substantial economic impacts on French businesses.

Police officers swarmed the Saint-Ouen flea market near the Stade de France at dawn on April 3, targeting stores selling counterfeit bags and shoes. The raid led to the confiscation of 63,000 items, including fake Louis Vuitton and Nike products, and resulted in the arrest of ten individuals.

Michel Lavaud, police security chief for Seine-Saint-Denis, described the operation as part of a pre-Olympics crackdown on knockoffs. Counterfeit branded clothing has cost French companies an estimated 1.7 billion euros annually. The crackdown aims to protect these businesses and ensure a counterfeit-free environment for the upcoming Olympics.

However, the enhanced police presence has sparked controversy for pushing economically vulnerable street merchants into further hardship. The crackdown mirrors similar pre-Olympics clean-ups in cities like Beijing, London, and Rio, but has drawn particular criticism in deprived areas of Paris. Despite this, French authorities remain resolute in their effort to tackle counterfeits, both offline and online.

