Record Highs for Nasdaq and S&P 500 Amid Fed Anticipation

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs, driven by gains in semiconductor and megacap technology stocks. Investors are focusing on upcoming comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for insights into future monetary policy. At 9:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis dropped slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:09 IST
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit record levels on Tuesday, fueled by a surge in semiconductor and megacap technology stocks. Investors are keenly awaiting comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, hoping for clues about future monetary policy direction.

By 9:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis fell by 58 points, or 0.15%. In contrast, S&P 500 e-minis rose by 13.75 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis climbed by 102.75 points, or 0.5%.

The stock market's performance highlights investor confidence in tech stocks while remaining cautious about potential policy changes from the Federal Reserve.

