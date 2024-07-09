Record Highs for Nasdaq and S&P 500 Amid Fed Anticipation

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit record levels on Tuesday, fueled by a surge in semiconductor and megacap technology stocks. Investors are keenly awaiting comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, hoping for clues about future monetary policy direction.

By 9:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis fell by 58 points, or 0.15%. In contrast, S&P 500 e-minis rose by 13.75 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis climbed by 102.75 points, or 0.5%.

The stock market's performance highlights investor confidence in tech stocks while remaining cautious about potential policy changes from the Federal Reserve.

