Tripura's Upcoming Transformation: From Healthcare to Connectivity

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted that the northeastern state will witness a 'revolution' on all fronts from healthcare to connectivity.

There was only one national highway in the state before the BJP came to power in 2018, and now the state has six national highways and four more are in the pipeline, he said after inaugurating development projects at Golaghati in Sepahijala district.

At present, around 25 flights are arriving and departing from Agartala daily, while 17 to 19 express trains are also running to and from the state capital, he added. These facilities were beyond imagination a few years ago. Saha also stated that steps are being taken to start international flight services from MBB Airport in Agartala to Chittagong at the earliest.

The BJP-led government is working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' Saha said, emphasizing that the state will witness significant advancements on all fronts. A World Bank sanction of Rs 1,400 crore has been received for infrastructure projects in tribal areas. An additional 10-15 percent of project funds are also being allocated to these regions.

Saha noted that he recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to seek further development project support. He stressed that there is no dearth of funds for development during the Modi era.

Additionally, the state government plans to set up a medical college in Dhalai district, for which a plot has already been identified.

