Unearthing History: From Ancient Peru to Celestial Discoveries

This summary of the latest science news highlights several groundbreaking discoveries: Peruvian archaeologists uncover pre-Inca remains, Europe's Ariane 6 successfully embarks on its maiden flight, a new chemical compound is found on planet HD 189733b, and Chinese scientists identify a super resilient moss that could survive on Mars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:30 IST
Archaeologists in Peru have unveiled a rich trove of pre-Inca Chimu remains, unearthed in what was once the society's ancient capital. The burial site revealed eleven individuals adorned with jewelry, offering a glimpse into the lives of the affluent class from 800 years ago.

Europe celebrated a monumental achievement on Tuesday as the Ariane 6 rocket successfully launched from French Guiana, signaling an end to a year-long hiatus in European space missions. The rocket, although experiencing a small glitch, completed its debut flight, marking Europe's triumphant return to space.

In an extraordinary find, astronomers have detected hydrogen sulfide in the atmosphere of HD 189733b, a distant exoplanet. Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope revealed this gas giant, known for its extreme weather conditions, now also harbors the chemical compound notorious for the smell of rotten eggs.

In a stride towards interplanetary colonization, Chinese scientists have identified a super resilient moss species, Syntrichia Caninervis, capable of surviving on Mars. This moss, discovered in China's Xinjiang region, showed remarkable endurance to Mars-like conditions in a series of experiments, potentially paving the way for future Martian habitats.

